2 arrested for illegal possession of firearms

AUTHORITIES have arrested two individuals and seized two firearms in a law enforcement operation in the province of South Cotabato, the police said Friday, September 18, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Alan Manibog, Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen director, identified the arrested individuals through their aliases as Kiro, 30, and Odong, 21, both residents of Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat.

Manibog said the two individuals were arrested around 1:35 a.m. Friday, September 18, along the highway in Poblacion village, Tantangan, South Cotabato.

Manibog said the operatives were conducting patrol and police presence when they observed the two suspects pushing a motorcycle.

“When the officers approached them, alias Kiro suddenly drew a firearm from his waist, prompting the responding personnel to immediately subdue and arrest him,” Manibog said in his report.

He said recovered from Kiro were a caliber .45 pistol with a loaded chamber, one steel magazine containing four live ammunition, and three additional live ammunition.

He said Odong was also found in possession of two live caliber .45 ammunition.

He said the suspects will be charged for violation of Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, subject to further legal proceedings.

Manibog commended the Tantangan policemen for their alertness and prompt response.

“The quick response and vigilance of our police are essential to address any security threat. We will continue to strengthen police presence to maintain the safety and tranquility of our communities,” Manibog said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)