2 arrested for illegal possession of guns, grenade

AUTHORITIES have arrested two persons for illegal possession of firearms and explosives in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) identified the two arrested persons as Basik Alih, 38, and his younger brother, Nadir, 30.

The ZCPO said the Alih brothers were arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a search warrant around 3:15 a.m. Monday, June 3, on Omar Drive in Arena Blanco village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from the two brothers were two caliber .45 pistols with ammunition and a grenade.

The police have applied for a search warrant against the two brothers following complaints from neighbors for blatantly brandishing firearms and sometimes indiscriminately firing their guns instilling fear in the community.

The two arrested brothers and the pieces of evidence were placed under the custody of the Zamboanga City Police Station 6 for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)