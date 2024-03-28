2 arrested; guns, explosive, drugs seized

AUTHORITIES have arrested two people and seized guns, explosives and illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in this city, the local police said Thursday, March 28.

The local police only identified the two arrested persons as a certain Marlon, 26, a resident of Sitio Rancho Narra in Latuan village, and a certain Edwin, 47, a resident of Sitio Tuktukalaw in Quiniput village, this city.

The police said the two were arrested by joint police and military team in a law enforcement operation by way of serving search warrant against a certain Absari around 1:51 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Sitio Tuktukalaw in Quiniput village, this city.

However, the police said Absari remain at large as he was not around when they served the search warrant.

The authorities recovered a caliber .45 pistol, an improvised caliber .22 rifle, a rifle grenade, a hand grenade, more or less two grams of suspected shabu worth P13,600 and two digital weighing scales.

The police said the two arrested persons were detained in preparation for the filing of charges against them.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, encourage cooperation and collaboration with the community to effectively combat and prevent crimes.

“The determination and tireless efforts of our law enforcement officers in ensuring peace, safety, and security have undoubtedly led to another successful seizure of illegal firearms, ammunition and drugs in Zamboanga City,” Masauding said.