2 arrested, high-powered firearms seized in entrapment operation

TWO persons were arrested while firearms, including two high-powered rifles and a police-issued pistol, were seized during an entrapment operation in Lanao del Sur, the police said Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abecia, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, identified the arrested suspects as alias Jubidi, 33, of Binidayan, Lanao del Sur, and Norsally, 35, of Marawi City.

Abecia said they were arrested in an entrapment operation Monday, June 29, in Cabingan village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

“A police operative acting as a poseur-buyer successfully completed the purchase of the firearms using boodle money topped with genuine currency amounting to P300,000,” Abecia said in his report.

He said recovered during the operation were two Elisco caliber 5.56-millimeter (mm) rifles, one Pietro Beretta caliber 9-mm pistol identified as police property, the buy-bust money, packaging materials, and a pick-up truck.

He said the arrested are now under the custody of the Marawi City Police Station, while the confiscated evidence has been turned over to the Lanao del Sur Provincial Forensic Unit for proper documentation and disposition.

The arrested suspects will be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Abecia commended the operating units for the successful operation and reaffirmed the organization's commitment to preventing the proliferation of loose and illegal firearms in the region.

The entrapment operation was led by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit–Special Operations Group with the support of the Provincial Special Operations Group of Lanao del Sur, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-A, Provincial Mobile Force Company, Marawi City Police Station, and the Provincial Intelligence Unit. (SunStar Zamboanga)