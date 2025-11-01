2 arrested in Lamitan City anti-drug operation

TWO drug peddlers were arrested in an anti-drug operation launched by policemen in Lamitan City, Basilan province, an official said Saturday, November 1.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Elmer Solon, Lamitan City police chief, withheld the identities of the arrested suspects except to say that one of them is male and the other is female.

Solon said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 31, in Balobo village, Lamitan City.

He said seized from the two suspects were about three grams of suspected shabu worth P20,400, illegal drug paraphernalia, P500 in marked money, P700 cash in different denominations, and an identification card.

The suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)