2 arrested in Lanao del Norte anti-drug operations

TWO drug personalities, including a street-level individual (SLI), were arrested, while P44,880 worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate law enforcement operations in Lanao del Norte, the police said Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested suspects as Pawix, 26, and Badi, 34, an SLI.

Sua said Pawix was arrested in a buy-bust at 2:34 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in Maranding village, Lala, Lanao del Norte.

Seized from the suspect were 5.1 grams of shabu worth P34,680, a coin purse, a sling bag, and P500 marked money.

Sua said Badi was arrested in another buy-bust around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, in Purok 1, Barangay Village, Baroy, Lanao del Norte.

Seized from Badi were 1.5 grams of shabu worth P10,200, a matchbox, and P200 marked money.

The two arrested suspects were detained pending the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Sua said they remain steadfast in their commitment to dismantle the drug trade, hold offenders accountable, and protect communities from the harmful effects of illegal substances. (SunStar Zamboanga)