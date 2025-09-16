2 arrested in Maguindanao del Sur for election gun ban violation

LAWMEN have arrested two persons for violation of the election gun ban in the Bangsamoro province of Maguindanao del Sur, the police said Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, identified the two arrested election gun ban violators through their aliases as Musa and Norodin.

De Guzman said Musa and Norodin were arrested during an election checkpoint operation on Monday, September 15, in Sambulawan village, Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur.

“They were apprehended after police officers manning the checkpoint spotted two high-powered firearms and two short firearms in plain view inside the vehicle they were riding,” De Guzman said in his report.

“Upon inquiry and inspection, the suspects failed to present legal documents authorizing them to possess firearms—constituting violations of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and the Comelec (Commission on Election) Gun Ban,” he added.

The election gun ban in line with the Barmm’s first Parliamentary polls on October 13 took effect on August 14 and will remain in effect until October 28.

De Guzman said the two arrested individuals, along with the confiscated firearms, are currently in the custody of the Datu Salibo Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)