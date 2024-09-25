2 arrested in possession of P6.8-M 'shabu' in Zamboanga

TWO suspects were arrested while some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested suspects as Junny Duke Bariño, 26, and Shadhi Abdua, 24, both of Calarian village, Zamboanga City.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said Bariño and Abdua were arrested in a buy-bust around 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, at Zone 5A in Divisoria village, Zamboanga City.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said seized from Bariño and Abdua were a kilo of suspected shabu packed in 15 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and five knot-tied transparent plastic bags worth P6.8 million, two motorcycles, buy-bust money, cellular phones, and several plastic bags.

She said a case for violation of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the two arrested suspects.

She said the PDEA operatives launched the buy-bust operation with the support of the local police forces. (SunStar Zamboanga)