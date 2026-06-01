2 arrested in Tawi-Tawi anti-drug sting

AUTHORITIES arrested two individuals and seized significant amount of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the police said Monday, June 1, 2026.

The Tawi-Tawi Police Provincial Office (TTPPO) identified the two arrested individuals through their aliases as Imboh, 30 years; and, PKM, 45, a street-level individual.

The TTPPO said the two suspects were arrested in a law enforcement operation early Sunday, May 31, in Tubig Tanah village, Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

The TTPPO said the policemen of Bongao launched the operation following reports of ongoing illegal drug activities in Tubig Tanah village.

“Local police caught the suspects in the act of possessing and allegedly transacting illegal drugs,” the TTPPO said in its report.

Seized from the suspects were over five grams of suspected shabu worth P38,080, a Tupperware and a coin purse.

The suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, investigation further revealed that one of the arrested suspects, alias Imboh, is implicated in the February 2, 2026 shooting incident in Tubig-Boh village, Bongao.

The TTPPO said that separate criminal charge in relation to the shooting incident is being prepared for filing before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)