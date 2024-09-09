2 arrested, over P1-M 'illegal drugs' seized

AUTHORITIES arrested two people and seized more than P1 million worth of suspected illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Monday, September 9, 2024.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the two arrested suspects as alias Yusoph, 35, a resident of Raya Saduc, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur; and Norhalin, 26, of Lilod Saduc of the same city.

Daculan said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 7 p.m. Saturday, September 7, in Poblacion village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan said seized during the anti-drug operation were some 150 grams of suspected shabu packed in two knot-tied transparent plastic sachets worth P1,020,000, a bundle of 224 pieces of P1,000 counterfeit bills used as boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 bill as marked money, a pack of soap, and plastic pack of a courier firm.

He said the village chief and a media representative witnessed the actual physical inventory of the pieces of evidence conducted in the presence of the suspects.

He said that arrested suspects will be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)