2 arrested, over P1-M shabu seized

TWO suspects were arrested while more than P1 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by authorities in an anti-drug operation in Maguindanao del Norte, the police reported Thursday, December 28, 2023.

The police said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust on Christmas Day, December 25, in Dalican Poblacion village, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

The police did not release the identities of the arrested suspects except to say they are both women and were being monitored for almost a month before conducting the buy-bust operation.

The joint police and military operatives have seized from the suspects three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing 150 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,020,000, a bundle of boodle money placed on top of one genuine P1,000 bill as marked money.

Police Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region director, lauded the joint police and military operatives for their accomplishment.

Nobleza said the arrest of the suspects is a testament to the coordinated efforts of several law enforcement units, especially this holiday season. (SunStar Zamboanga)