2 arrested, over P106-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Soccsksargen, Barmm

AUTHORITIES have arrested two people and seized some P106.56 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in Soccsksargen and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the police said Friday, January 9, 2025.

The two arrested people were identified through their aliases as Oden, 54, and Jacker, of legal age.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, Soccsksargen police director, said the two suspects were arrested in a law enforcement operation around 12:30 a.m. along the national highway in Gumasa village, Glan, Sarangani province.

Ardiente said the operatives were conducting checkpoint operation when they flagged down a vehicle for inspection.

During the inspection, the operatives noticed numerous reams of cigarettes in plain view inside plastic sacks.

Oden and Jacker were arrested after they failed to present pertinent documents of the cigarettes they were transporting at that time.

Ardiente said seized from the possession of the two were 420 reams of imported cigarettes with an estimated value of P330,036.

He said the arrested suspects and seized contraband were brought to Glan Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition.

Meanwhile, some P106.23 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized by the police in coordination with the Bureau of Customs on Tuesday, January 6, in Gumagadong Calawag, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized at a warehouse the inspection of which was conducted with a Letter of Authority issued by the BOC.

De Guzman said the smuggled cigarettes consisting of 2,483 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth some P106.23 million hidden at the warehouse.

He said the cigarettes were seized for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and Anti-Agricultural and Economic Sabotage Act.

De Guzman said all recovered items were inventoried and turned over to the BOC for proper documentation, case build-up, and lawful disposition.

He added that further investigation is ongoing to identify and prosecute those responsible for the confiscated smuggled cigarettes at the warehouse. (SunStar Zamboanga)