2 arrested, over P775,200 shabu seized in Lanao Norte

TWO suspects, including a high-value individual (HVI), were arrested while around P775,200 worth of illegal drugs were seized by authorities in separate law enforcement operations in the province of Lanao del Norte, officials said Sunday, July 12, 2026.

The arrested individuals were identified through their aliases as Lando, 46, of Iligan City; and, Takyo, 32, of Lala, Lanao del Norte.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano, Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao director, said Lando was arrested in a buy-bust Saturday, July 11, in Saray village, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte.

Seized from Lando were 110 grams of shabu worth P748,000, buy-bust money, a wallet, and a coin pouch believed to have been used in the illegal transaction.

Abrahano said the Lando is currently in the custody of Iligan City Police Station 5 while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspect.

He said they will remain aggressive in the campaign against illegal drugs, particularly targeting HVIs who continue to distribute illicit substances within communities.

He urged the public to support the anti-illegal drug campaign by promptly reporting any suspicious activities, helping to keep communities in Northern Mindanao safe and peaceful.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said Takyo was arrested in a buy-bust around 9:40 p.m. Friday, July 10, in Purok 6, Malingao village, Tubod, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said seized from Takyo were four grams of shabu packed in three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P27,200.

Also confiscated from the suspect were coin purse, a disposable lighter, a mobile phone, a sling bag, and buy-bust money consisting of four P100 bills, two P200 bills, and one P500 bill.

"We will continue to work closely with our partner agencies and the community to ensure that those engaged in the illegal drug trade are brought to justice," Sua said in a statement.

Takyo will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)