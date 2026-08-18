2 arrested, P113,000 'shabu' seized in Lanao del Norte

TWO street-level individuals (SLIs) were arrested while some P113,560 worth of illegal drugs seized in separate anti-drug operations in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the two arrested SLIs through their aliases as Isoy, 25; and, JR, 28, residents of Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental and Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said Isoy was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 7:35 p.m. Monday, August 17, in Poblacion village, Tubod, Lanao del Norte.

Confiscated from Isoy were some six grams of suspected shabu packed in three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P40,800, a sling bag, P750 cash, a motorcycle, a mobile phone, and P500 marked money.

Isoy is currently under the custody of Tubod Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

Sua said JR was arrested in a search warrant operation around 10:16 p.m. Monday, August 17, in Poblacion village, Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte.

The search warrant dated August 12, 2026, was issued a court in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said that during the search, the operating personnel confiscated some 10.7 grams of suspected shabu packed in eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P72,760.

Also recovered were two rounds of caliber .45 pistol, eight rounds of 9-millimeter pistol, and assorted illegal drug paraphernalia.

JR is currently under the custody of Kapatagan Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

Sua said appropriate cases will be filed against the two arrested SLI drug suspects.

Sua commended the operating units for the successful operations and reaffirmed the police force's commitment to sustained anti-illegal drug efforts.

He said they will sustain their intelligence-driven operations and strengthen coordination among law enforcement units to help keep Lanao del Norte safe and secure. (SunStar Zamboanga)