2 arrested, P1.2-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga City

POLICEMEN arrested two individuals and seized some P1.2 million worth of contrabands in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Friday, August 29, 2025.

The Zamboanga City Maritime Police Station (ZC MARPSTA) identified the two arrested individuals through their aliases as Egin, 49, and JP, 34, both employees of a logistics company.

The police said they were arrested in a checkpoint operation around 12:53 a.m. Wednesday, August 27, along Veterans Avenue Extension, Zamboanga City.

During an inspection, the wing van truck driven by one of the two arrested persons was found to be loaded with 1,070 reams of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P1.2 million.

The police said that charges for violation of Republic Act No. 10643 or the Graphic Health Warnings Law, and Republic Act No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act were filed against the two arrested individuals.

The suspects and the confiscated evidence are currently in the custody of ZC MARPSTA for proper documentation and proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)