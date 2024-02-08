2 arrested, P1.3-M illegal drugs seized

AUTHORITIES have arrested two suspects and seized some P1.3 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, the police said.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said the suspects and the illegal drugs were seized in an anti-drug operation around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, February 6, in Gadongan village, Marawi City.

Daculan did not release the identities of the arrested suspects, who were placed under the custody of the Marawi City Police Station.

Daculan said recovered from the two suspects were some 200 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,360,000 and marked money.

He said charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the two arrested suspects.

He commended all the personnel involved in the successful law enforcement operation as a result of their continuous effort to strengthen the campaign against illegal drugs. (SunStar Zamboanga)