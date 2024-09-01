2 arrested, P13.6-M shabu seized in seaport interdiction

AUTHORITIES have arrested two high-value drug personalities and seized some P13.6 million worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in the province of Sulu, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA director in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), said the law enforcement operation through seaport interdiction was launched at the village of Tandu Bato, Luuk, Sulu, on Saturday.

Castro identified the arrested two high-value drug personalities as Lala Jamih Halisan alias Ben, 28; and Alwinir Kabaran, 20.

He said seized from the two arrested suspects were some two kilos of suspected shabu packed in 21 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P13,600,000, and identification cards.

“I commend all the operating units that successfully foil the attempt of a large volume of distribution of illegal drugs in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao that could destroy the lives of the Bangsamoro people,” Castro said.

The two arrested suspects were placed under the custody of the police in the municipality of Indanan, Sulu, awaiting inquest proceedings for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA-Barmm launched the seaport interdiction with the support of the police, military, and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency. (SunStar Zamboanga)