2 arrested, P13.7-M ‘shabu’ seized in Zamboanga Peninsula

LAWMEN have arrested two suspects, including a high-value target (HVT), and seized P13.7 million worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in Zamboanga Peninsula, an official said Sunday, November 9.

Bryan Babang, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested HVT as alias Gamar, 41, of Isabela City, Basilan, and the second suspect as alias Edwin, 46, of Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Babang said Gamar, a tricycle driver, was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, in Talisayan village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from Gamar were about two kilos of shabu worth P13.6 million, a .40-caliber pistol, boodle money, and various illegal drug paraphernalia.

Babang added that Gamar will also face charges for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, in addition to the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Edwin, a construction worker, was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, in Tiguma village, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Authorities confiscated from Edwin about 25 grams of shabu worth P170,000, along with several non-drug items, including paraphernalia and buy-bust money.

He will be charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operations were carried out by PDEA agents with the support of police and military intelligence operatives. (SunStar Zamboanga)