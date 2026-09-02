2 arrested, P14-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Maguindanao del Norte

LAWMEN have arrested two individuals and seized around P14 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in Maguindanao del Norte, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The POR-BAR said the smuggled cigarettes were seized around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, in Sitio Duran, Sarmiento village, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

The operatives were conducting anti-criminality checkpoint operation when they flagged down a truck with two people on board for routine inspection.

"The vehicle was found loaded with suspected smuggled cigarettes, prompting the arrest of its two occupants and the seizure of the vehicle and its cargo for proper documentation and verification," the PRO-BAR said in its report.

The police said the operatives manning the checkpoint have seized 250 master cases of smuggled cigarettes, with an estimated value of P14 million.

The vehicle and confiscated cigarettes were placed under police custody and will be properly documented and turned over to the Parang Municipal Police Station for appropriate disposition.

A case for violation of Republic Act 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, and other applicable laws is being prepared for filing against the two arrested individuals.

The smuggled cigarettes were seized by joint personnel of the police, and Marine troops in coordination with the Bureau of Customs and other concerned law enforcement units. (SunStar Zamboanga)