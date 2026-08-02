2 arrested, P1.5-M contraband seized in Sibugay, Lanao del Norte

LAWMEN have arrested two individuals and seized around P1.5 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga Sibugay and Lanao del Norte, officials said Sunday, August 2, 2026.

Arrested in Zamboanga Sibugay is an adult male, while in Lanao del Norte is alias Mar, 44, of Camaman-an village, Cagayan de Oro City.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said the adult male suspect was arrested Saturday, August 1, in Purok Gumamela, Makilas village, Ipil, the province’s capital town.

Dasugo said the anti-smuggling operation was launched after the operatives received intelligence report about the shipment of smuggled cigarettes in Ipil town.

Dasugo said the operation resulted in the arrest of the suspect and the confiscation of 24 master cases of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated value of P1,375,200.

He noted the successful anti-smuggling operation is a significant blow against the illicit cigarette trade in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

He said the arrested individual and the confiscated items were brought to Ipil Municipal Police Station for temporary custody prior to their turnover to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges.

He lauded the operating units and partner agencies for the successful operation, emphasizing the importance of inter-agency cooperation in combating smuggling and protecting government revenues.

“Illegal cigarette trade not only deprives the government of rightful revenues but also fuels unlawful activities that undermine public order and economic stability,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said the other suspect, alias Mar, was arrested around 5 p.m. Saturday, August 1, in Purok 1, Bansarvil 1 village, Kapatagan town.

Sua said the joint police and military operatives flagged down subcompact sedan after they noticed the driver, Mar, was not wearing the prescribed seat belt.

“Upon verification, the vehicle’s Official Receipt and Certificate of Registration revealed that it was unregistered, an impoundable violation under Republic Act No. 4136 (Land Transportation and Traffic Code),” Sua said in his report.

He said the law enforcement personnel noticed several packs of cigarettes concealed beneath the seats when they inspected the vehicle.

He said the vehicle was found carrying 200 reams of undocumented cigarettes with an estimated value of P160,000.

He said following the inventory, Mar was brought to the Kapatagan Municipal Police Station for documentation, processing, and profiling before being referred to the Bureau of Customs for appropriate action.

The confiscated vehicle and smuggled cigarettes are currently under the custody of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company pending their formal turnover to the BOC. (SunStar Zamboanga)