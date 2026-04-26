2 arrested, P19-M shabu seized in Zamboanga City, Lanao del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested two suspects and seized some P19.7 million worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in Zamboanga City and in Lanao del Sur, the police said Sunday, April 26, 2026.

The police identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Ben, 34, and Khalil of legal age.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) said Ben was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, April 25, in Nangka Drive, Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

The police said seized during the anti-drug operation were some 2.8 kilograms of suspected shabu packed in three vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packs worth P19 million, bundles of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked bill, and a sling bag.

The arrested suspect is now under the custody of the Zamboanga City Police Station 6 in preparation for the filing of appropriate charges against him.

Authorities are investigating whether Ben has ties with the five suspects separately arrested Friday, April 24, in Zamboanga City.

Two of the three suspects yielded three kilograms of suspected shabu worth P20.4 million when arrested in Cabatangan village Friday afternoon.

Some P34 million worth of suspected shabu were seized when the third suspect was arrested in an anti-drug operation in Culianan village, Zamboanga City, on Friday evening.

The authorities have noted that the plastic packs of the confiscated suspected shabu from all of the suspects bore similar numerical markings of 789.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, said Khalil was arrested in a buy-bust operation Friday, April 24, in Mipantao Gadongan, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

De Guzman said Khalil was arrested in possession of some 100 grams of suspected shabu worth P6,800, buy-bust money and illegal drug paraphernalia.

The arrested suspect and the confiscated pieces of evidence are currently under the custody of the Marawi City Police Station for proper documentation and disposition, including the filing of appropriate charges.

De Guzman commended the operating team from Marawi City Police Office for their swift and coordinated efforts that led to the successful arrest of the suspect.

De Guzman also urged the public to remain vigilant and to continue supporting the government’s campaign against illegal drugs and other forms of criminality. (SunStar Zamboanga)