2 arrested, P204,000 shabu seized in Basilan

LAWMEN have arrested two individuals and seized P204,000 worth of illegal drugs and a firearm in an anti-drug operation in Basilan province, the police said Monday, August 25, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, identified the two arrested suspects through their aliases as Bob and Rambo, both of legal ages.

De Guzman said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust on Sunday, August 24, in Gaunan North village, Maluso, Basilan province.

"The suspects were caught in the act of selling suspected shabu," De Guzman said in a statement.

"The (anti-drug) operation was conducted following a tip-off from a concerned citizen," he added.

Seized from the two arrested suspects were 30 grams of shabu worth P204,000, and a caliber .45 pistol.

The suspects are now in the custody of Maluso Municipal Police Station, along with the confiscated illegal drugs and firearm, for proper disposition.

De Guzman commended the Basilan Police Provincial Office for their commitment, quick response, and cooperation.

He also encouraged the public to keep supporting the Pro-Bar in its efforts to fight crime and illegal activities. (SunStar Zamboanga)