2 arrested, P2.3-M illegal drugs seized in Zamboanga City

AUTHORITIES arrested two suspects and seized some P2.3 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Friday, February 2, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 8:05 p.m. Thursday, February 1, in Purok 5, Calarian village, Zamboanga City.

The police identified the two arrested suspects as Jennyvee Sahibuddin and her 18-year-old son Al-Sharif.

Seized from the two arrested suspects were 350 grams of suspected shabu worth P2,380,000, a bundle of 59 pieces of P1,000 boodle money topped with a genuine P1,000 as marked money, a shoulder bag, a car and a plastic bag used as container of the suspected shabu.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said the confiscated pieces of evidence were taken to the Zamboanga City Forensic Unit for thorough examination, ensuring the preservation of evidence for legal proceedings.

The arrested suspects are currently in the custody of the Zamboanga City Police Office, where appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, consolidated data from the Regional Operations Division showed that from January 1 to 31, 2024, a total of 7,017.5743 grams of shabu and 5.915 grams of marijuana with a total standard drug price of P47,720,215.16 have been seized.

“This successful operation serves as a testament to the steadfast commitment of the law enforcement agencies in ZamPen (Zamboanga Peninsula) in safeguarding the welfare and security of Region IX. The collaborative efforts of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit 9-Team Zamboanga City, Naval Intelligence Security Group-Western Mindanao, and 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company have once again demonstrated their dedication to eradicating the drug menace from our streets,” Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Penisula director, said.

“We commend the involved agencies for their relentless pursuit of justice and their continuous efforts to maintain peace and order in Zamboanga City. The fight against illegal drugs remains a top priority, and we will continue to work together to ensure a safer and drug-free community for all,” Masauding added. (SunStar Zamboanga)