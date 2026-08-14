2 arrested, P264,000 smuggled cigarettes seized

TWO individuals were arrested while some P264,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized in separate law enforcement operations in Lanao del Norte, the police said Friday, August 15, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested individuals through their aliases as Dal, 47, of Poona Piagapo, Lanao del Norte; and, Asla, 21, of Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

Sua said Dal was arrested around 4:05 a.m. Friday, August 14, in Samburon village, Linamon, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said the operatives were conducting checkpoint operation when they flagged down a three-wheeled read-engine vehicle locally known as “Bao-Bao” driven by Dal for round inspection.

“Upon inspection, personnel discovered 150 reams of cigarettes, allegedly smuggled, with an estimated market value of P120,000,” Sua said in his report.

Dal was brought to Linamon Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition and was referred to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for appropriate action.

The confiscated cigarettes and vehicle are temporarily under the custody of the Lanao del Norte First Provincial Mobile Force Company pending turnover to the BOC.

Sua said Asla was arrested around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, August 13, in Campong village, Pantar, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said the operatives manning a checkpoint caught Asla transporting 180 reams of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of P144,000 while driving a car.

Asla, the vehicle, and confiscated cigarettes were brought to Pantar Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition, pending turnover to the BOC for appropriate action.

Sua commended the operating personnel for their vigilance and emphasized the police force continued commitment to supporting the government's campaign against smuggling and other illegal activities. (SunStar Zamboanga)