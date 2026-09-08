2 arrested, P4.8-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga del Sur

AUTHORITIES arrested two individuals and seized some P4.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The Zamboanga del Sur Maritime Police Station (ZDS MARPSTA) did not identify the two individuals, who were arrested on Sunday, September 6, in Yllana Bay, White Beach village, Pagadian City.

The ZDS MARPSTA launched the law enforcement operation following a verified informant's report regarding a watercraft transporting contraband from the municipality of Picong, Lanao del Sur, to neighboring areas.

“At around 3:45 a.m., personnel of this unit spotted a wooden motorized pumpboat. Upon intercepting and conducting a visual inspection, authorities discovered several master cases of suspected illicit cigarettes loaded in plain view,” the ZDS MARPSTA said in its report.

“The suspects failed to present valid shipping manifests or supporting legal documents for the cargo,” the ZDS MARPSTA added.

The police said that initial verification confirmed that the cigarette packs lacked the required Graphic Health Warnings, constituting a direct violation of Section 6 of the Graphic Health Warnings on Tobacco Products Act.

The two apprehended suspects, seized watercraft, and illicit cargo were taken into custody for formal inventory, processing, and filing of appropriate charges. (SunStar Zamboanga)