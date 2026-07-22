2 arrested, P510,000 shabu seized in Lanao Norte, Zamboanga City

AUTHORITIES have arrested two individuals and seized around P510,000 worth of illegal drugs in separate law enforcement operations in the province of Lanao del Norte and Zamboanga City.

Of the total confiscation, P102,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in the province of Lanao del Norte and the remaining P408,000 in Zamboanga City.

The arrested suspects were identified as alias Botyok, 35, of Lanao del Norte and Ejamen, 40 of Zamboanga City.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said Botyok was arrested Monday, July 20, in Purok 6, Poblacion village, Baroy, Lanao del Norte.

Seized from the suspect were 15 grams of shabu worth P102,000, one empty cigarette pack, and P500 marked money.

Sua said the suspect will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The confiscated drug evidence was submitted to the Lanao del Norte Provincial Forensic Unit for qualitative and quantitative examination, while the arrested suspect remains under the custody of Baroy Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

"We will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations and strengthen our partnership with the public to ensure that those engaged in the illegal drug trade are brought before the bar of justice," Sua said in a statement.

Sua urged everyone to remain vigilant and continue supporting the police by reporting any illegal activities in their communities.

Meanwhile, Ejamen was arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in a buy-bust around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, July 19, in Sta. Barbara village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from the suspect were 60 grams of shabu packed in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P408,000, a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money, a mobile phone, a motorcycle, and a plastic bag.

The PDEA said the suspect will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA launched the anti-drug operation with the support of the Zamboanga City Police Office and 1st Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company. (SunStar Zamboanga)