2 arrested, P612,000 ‘shabu’ seized on Lanao del Norte

AUTHORITIES have arrested two individuals and seized some P612,000 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in Lanao del Norte, the police said Monday, September 29, 2025.

The Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office (LDNPPO) identified the arrested suspects as alias Brad, 46, and alias Kyle, 22.

The LDNPPO said Brad was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of search warrant around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, September 27, in Malingao village, Tubod, Lanao del Norte.

Seized from the residence of Brad were some 20 grams of suspected shabu packed in 13 heat-sealed sachets worth P136,000 and various drug paraphernalia.

The police said that Kyle was arrested in a buy-bust around 7:36 p.m. Saturday, September 27, in Zone Kaugmaran, Barangay Suarez, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte.

Confiscated from the suspect’s possession were some 70 grams of suspected shabu packed in five different sizes of sachets worth P476,000, a coin pouch, a crossed necklace with improvised small pipe and knife, a mobile phone, cash amounting to P300.00, and P500 marked money.

All suspects were detained and charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are filed against them.

The LDNPPO urged the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting the police by reporting suspicious activities in their communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)