2 arrested, P6.8-M shabu seized in Zamboanga anti-drug sting

ZAMBOANGA. Government operatives have arrested two persons, including a person deprived of liberty (PDL), and seized some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation at San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Talisayan village, Zamboanga City on Tuesday, April 9. A photo handout shows agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency conducting inventory on the pieces of evidence they seized from the two arrested suspects (seated, right). (SunStar Zamboanga)

LAWMEN arrested two persons, including a person deprived of liberty (PDL), and seized some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc identified the two arrested suspects as Albadir Ajijul, 28, a resident of Isabela City, Basilan province, and Kerwin Abdila, 42, a PDL at San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm and a resident of Sitio Caragasan in Maasin village, Zamboanga City.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Talisayan village, Zamboanga City.

She said seized from the two suspects were a kilo of suspected shabu packed in a plastic pack worth P6.8 million, 10 bundles of P1,000 boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 as marked money, a cellular phone, and other paraphernalia in the sale of illegal drugs.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the two suspects were arrested by operatives of PDEA with the support of policemen and government intelligence personnel.

She said that a case will be filed against the two arrested suspects for violation of Section 5, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The two arrested suspects were placed under the custody of PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)

