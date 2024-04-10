2 arrested, P6.8-M shabu seized in Zamboanga anti-drug sting

LAWMEN arrested two persons, including a person deprived of liberty (PDL), and seized some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc identified the two arrested suspects as Albadir Ajijul, 28, a resident of Isabela City, Basilan province, and Kerwin Abdila, 42, a PDL at San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm and a resident of Sitio Caragasan in Maasin village, Zamboanga City.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Talisayan village, Zamboanga City.

She said seized from the two suspects were a kilo of suspected shabu packed in a plastic pack worth P6.8 million, 10 bundles of P1,000 boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 as marked money, a cellular phone, and other paraphernalia in the sale of illegal drugs.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the two suspects were arrested by operatives of PDEA with the support of policemen and government intelligence personnel.

She said that a case will be filed against the two arrested suspects for violation of Section 5, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The two arrested suspects were placed under the custody of PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)