2 arrested, P6.8-M ‘shabu’ seized in Zamboanga del Norte

TWO high-value target (HVT) drug personalities were arrested while some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga del Norte, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested suspects as alias Gilben, 37, of Rizal, Zamboanga del Norte; and, alias Sara, 29, a resident of Dapitan City in the same province.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the HVT suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 9:10 a.m., Tuesday, November 11, in Miputak village, Dipolog City.

Seized from the suspects were a kilo of suspected shabu packed in 20 large heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with an estimated value of P6.8 million, bundles of buy-bust money, and a Sports Utility Vehicle.

The anti-drug operation was launched by the operatives of PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula with the collaborative effort involving multiple law enforce agencies, including Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-9, police, and the military.

The suspects are now detained, and charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against them.

On Sunday, November 10, lawmen arrested a drug suspect and seized some P68,000 worth of illegal drugs in the province of Zamboanga del Sur.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the suspect—alias Ismael, 37—was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 3:55 p.m. in San Francisco village, Pagadian City.

Like the two HVTs arrested in Dipolog City, Ismael will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)