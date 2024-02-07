2 arrested, P7.4-M illegal drugs seized

AUTHORITIES have arrested two suspects and seized some P7.4 million worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in Lanao del Sur and Zamboanga City.

The arrested suspects were identified as Lawa Abedin alias Edris, 47, a resident of Taporog village, Poona Bayabao, Lanao del Sur, and Arman Mendoza, 28, a resident of Pasobolong village, Zamboanga City.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) said Abedin was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Bugaran village, Poona Bayabao, Lanao del Sur on Tuesday, February 6.

The PDEA-Barmm said recovered from the possession of Abedin were more or less 1,025 grams of suspected shabu packed in a transparent plastic sachet worth P6,970,000, a cellular phone, a caliber .45 pistol with three pieces of ammunition, marked money and an identification card.

The arrested suspect was detained at the detention facility of PDEA-Barmm in preparation for the filing of charges against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Meanwhile, the local police said Mendoza was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, February 6, in Divisoria village, Zamboanga City.

The local police said confiscated from the possession of the suspect were more or less 63.73 grams of suspected shabu worth P433,364, a coin purse, and P200 marked money.

The police said Mendoza was detained at the headquarters of the Zamboanga City Police Office in preparation for the filing of charges against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)