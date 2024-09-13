2 arrested, P746,000 smuggled cigarettes seized off Basilan

AUTHORITIES conducting seaborne patrol have arrested two people and seized some P746,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes off Basilan province, the police said Thursday, September 12, 2024.

The 1st Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (1st SOU-MG) identified the two arrested persons as alias Alex, 23, and alias Vic, 30, both of Zamboanga City.

The 1st SOU-MG said the two were arrested when they intercepted a shipment of smuggled cigarettes on Monday, September 9, off Lantawan, Basilan province.

The 1st SOU-MG personnel were conducting seaborne patrol in the waters of Lantawan town and Isabela City when they chanced upon a motorboat with Alex and Vic on board.

Upon inspection, the 1st SOU-MG said the motorboat was found to be loaded with assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P746,000.

The two arrested suspects and the confiscated smuggled cigarettes were brought to Lantawan Maritime Police Station for proper documentation and eventual turnover to the Bureau of Customs.

"This successful operation underscores the unwavering vigilance and dedication of the 1st SOU-MG in combating illegal activities within the region's waters, sending a strong message to smugglers operating in the area," the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)