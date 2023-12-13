2 arrested with P116,688 illegal drugs, firearm in Zamboanga City

TWO suspects, a watchlisted and a high-value individual (HVI), were arrested while some P116,688 illegal drugs and a firearm were seized by authorities in separate anti-drug operations in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The local police identified the arrested watchlisted suspect as Marie Thonie Francisco, 33, and the HVI as Nurmin Asdali alias Nurmin Asaki, 37.

The police said Francisco was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, in Sitio Villa Sta. Maria in Sta. Maria village, Zamboanga City.

The police said confiscated from the possession of Francisco were some 12.16 grams of suspected shabu packed in three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P82,688 and P200 marked money.

The police said Asdali was arrested in another buy-bust operation around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, at Star Apple Drive in Sangali village, this city.

According to the police, recovered from the possession of Asdali were five grams of suspected shabu packed in three heat-sealed plastic sachets with P34,000, a caliber .45 pistol with two magazines and ammunition, and marked money.

The police said the two arrested suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)