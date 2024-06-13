2 ASG members surrender in Sulu

TWO members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) have surrendered to government authorities in the province of Sulu, the military said Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said they surrendered at the headquarters of the Tactical Operations Group Sulu-Tawi-Tawi (TOG SulTaw) in Bus-Bus village, Jolo, Sulu on Tuesday, June 11.

The 4CRG said the surrender of the two ASG members, whose identities were withheld, was facilitated by the Tactical Operations Wing Western Mindanao (TOW WestMin), through the TOG SulTaw in collaboration with other military units and the police in Sulu.

The 4CRG said the two ASG surrenderers have served as intelligence and security officers of the late ASG leader Ghalib Andang alias Commander Robot and the late Mujib Susukan, who were both involved in the infamous Sipadan kidnapping on April 23, 2000.

Later, the two ASG surrenderers served and operated under the late ASG sub-leader Idang Susukan, who was involved in the series of armed encounters with government troops in the hinterlands of Talipao, Sulu in the previous years.

After years of hiding due to the sustained military operations, the two decided to surrender to live a normal life and to integrate themselves back into society, the 4CRG said.

The 4CRG said they turned over two Garand rifles when they surrendered. (SunStar Zamboanga)