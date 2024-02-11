2 Basilan military commanders tackle potential challenges

TWO ranking military officials have discussed the potential challenges that may arise in the area of operations of the newly deployed 45th Infantry Battalion in the province of Basilan.

The issue of security was discussed by Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, and Lieutenant Colonel Michael Colanta, 45IB commander, when the latter paid a courtesy visit to the former at the brigade headquarters in Tabiawan village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan on Saturday, February 11.

Luzon and Colanta have explored various approaches the 45IB could use to address security concerns and promote peace in the battalion’s areas of jurisdiction.

During the meeting, Luzon shared with Colanta the successful security strategies implemented by the 101st Infantry Brigade in the province

The 45IB arrived in Basilan province last week of January to bolster the security campaign of the 101st Infantry Brigade.

The 45IB has established its headquarters in Bohe Pahu village, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan. The battalion came from the province of Sulu.

Meanwhile, Luzon and Hadji Mohammad Ajul Mayor Talib Pawaki have discussed ways in which the brigade can continually support the municipality’s programs in peace and order, security, and sustainable development of the municipality.

The municipality of Hadji Mohammad Ajul is host to Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) members who are awaiting demobilization under the full implementation of normalization with the newly approved amnesty program.

Luzon acknowledged the importance of their partnership with the municipal government of Hadji Mohammad Ajul in the security campaign and peace advocacies of the brigade in the province of Basilan.

"Let us work together as partners to achieve lasting peace and development of Hadji Muhammad Ajul," Luzon added.

Present during the meeting of Luzon and Pawaki were other ranking military commanders and MILF leaders based in Basilan province. (SunStar Zamboanga)