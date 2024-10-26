2 Basilan peacekeepers killed in ambush

TWO members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) were killed in an ambush in Basilan province, a top police official said Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Police Colonel Cerrazid Umabong, Basilan police director, identified the fatalities as Hasid Dohong Bidalul, 37, a resident of Barangay Tongsengal, and Ridzman Asdaman, 42, of Barangay Limbocandis, both members of BPAT of Sumisip.

He said the two were killed in an ambush in the afternoon of Friday, October 25, in Sitio Katuli, Barangay Tumahubong, Sumisip, Basilan.

Umabong said the two were aboard a motorcycle traveling to Barangay Tumahubong coming from Barangay Buli-Buli when four gunmen ambushed them.

He said the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

Umabong did not reveal whether the suspects were already identified except to say they were the subject of a manhunt operation.

Meanwhile, the members of the BPAT in Pangutaran, Sulu completed on Wednesday a month-long Community Support Program-Integrated Territorial Defense System (CSP-ITDS) Sustainment Program.

The CSP-ITDS Sustainment Program aims to enhance local capacities for territorial defense while promoting sustainable development initiatives.

Lieutenant Colonel Roldan Mira, 6th Special Forces Battalion commander, said it is imperative to involve the community in territorial defense efforts.

“Together, we can build a stronger and safer future for our communities,” Mira said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)