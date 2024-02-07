2 Basilan town feuding families settle dispute

TWO feuding families in Sumisip, Basilan province have agreed to end their dispute and willfully reconciled their differences and submitted themselves to an amicable settlement, the military said Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The 101st Infantry Brigade said the peace settlement between the families of Midznim Asjad and Nasser Buena was facilitated and held at the headquarters of the 64th Infantry Battalion in Tumahubong village, Sumisip on Tuesday, February 6.

The 101st Infantry Brigade said both the families of Asjad and Buena agreed to sign their support and document their collective desire to achieve peace, forgiveness and unity.

As Muslim brethren, they sealed their words with a solemn oath to the Holy Quran.

Each party surrendered one M-16 rifle as a gesture of sincerity, according to the 101st Infantry Brigade.

In his message, Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, lauded the efforts of the government officials of Sumisip for unceasingly pursuing a peaceful resolution of the internal conflicts in their municipality.

Luzon also expressed his gratitude to all the organizations that supported his command's security campaign in achieving long-lasting peace in Basilan province.

“Your Philippine Army in Basilan is ready to protect the Basileños from all threats. That is why we are glad about your willingness to participate in contributing to peace and order and ensuring a safe Basilan Province,” Luzon said.

“The last thing your Army wants to do is to use its forces against you just to stop you from harming yourselves, your families, and your own people. Therefore, let us work together to ensure peace, reconciliation, and development,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)