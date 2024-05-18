2 Basilan warring clans end 7-year-old dispute

TWO warring clans in Basilan province have peacefully ended their seven-year-old feud locally known as “rido” following mediation initiated by Army’s 45th Infantry Battalion (IB), the military said Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The rido that was peacefully settled was between the families of Omman Jaljalis and Abdulnasir Koy Aspali of Tumahubong village, Sumisip, Basilan.

The peace settlement ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 15, at the headquarters of the Army’s 45IB in Bohe Pahu village, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Colanta, 45IB commander, said the settlement process involved key leaders from both factions: Jaljalis’ group with 13 members Aspali’s group with 12 members.

Colanta said the feud between the two family adversaries started in 2017 when both families surrendered a high-powered firearm to the 64th Infantry Battalion.

Disputes over the ownership of the rifle and financial disagreements led to further animosity, according to Colanta.

In April 2021, a confrontation ensued that resulted in the death of Jaljalis’ relative, who was caught in an affair with the sister-in-law of Aspali in his residence. The Jaljalis group retaliated, which resulted in the death of a relative of Aspali.

In March 2022, relatives of Jaljalis destroyed Aspali’s rubber farm and a shooting incident took place in Upper Cabengbeng village, Sumisip, which also caused property damage, although there were no casualties.

In July 2022, another attack happened that damaged several rubber trees owned by the Aspali family and in January 2023, Aspali’s residence was fired upon by relatives of Jaljalis.

Colanta said present during the peace settlement were municipal and police officials of Ungkaya Pukan and Sumisip towns, and staffs of both the 101st Infantry Brigade and 45IB.

In his message, Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, emphasized the importance of peace settlements in maintaining peace and stability in Basilan province.

The settlement between the families of Jaljalis and Aspali was the third for the week initiated by the 101st Infantry Brigade, through its operating units.

The first was in the morning of May 13 between the warring clans of Latip and Mustapa of Akbar town.

The second was in the afternoon of May 13 between the families of Immam Hasalul and Yusrie Insanul of Bohe Suyak village, Ungkaya Pukan. (SunStar Zamboanga)