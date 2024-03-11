2 Basilan warring clans settle dispute

TWO warring clans in two towns in Basilan province have amicably settled their more than three-month disputes facilitated by the 45th Infantry Battalion (IB) and other government officials, the military said Monday, March 11, 2024.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said the formal settlement was held at the covered court of Tipo-Tipo, Basilan on Sunday, March 10.

Luzon did not identify the protagonists but said one of the contending families is from Ulitan village, Ungkaya Pukan town, and the other from Guinanta village, Al-Barka municipality.

He said that during the settlement, all members of both parties submitted themselves to the formal “peace and reconciliation” ceremony by signing an amicable settlement document.

"They also sealed their commitment with handshakes and embraces to show sincerity to the agreement," Luzon added.

He said the feud or "rido" between the two families stemmed from an unresolved rape case that happened in Poblacion village, Tipo-Tipo in November 2023. The case led to the killing of the alleged suspect from Guinunta village, Al-Barka.

He said the unfortunate incidents caused the families of the victim and the suspect to be drawn into violence due to speculations.

He added that the peace disturbance in the area affected the well-being of the people and the communities of the Ungkaya Pukan, Tipo-Tipo, and Al-Barka municipalities.

Meanwhile, Luzon lauded the efforts of the officials of Ungkaya Pukan, Tipo-Tipo, and Al-Barka for unceasingly pursuing a peaceful resolution of the internal conflicts in their municipalities.

"The reconciliation is a testament to the power of dialogue and mutual understanding. Rest assured, your Trajan (101st Infantry Brigade) Troopers and the Philippine Army will continue to find ways to settle all the remaining community-based conflicts," Luzon said.

The peaceful settlement of the disputes between the two contending families was witnessed by officials of the military, police, municipal, and of the different villages in the towns of Ungkaya Pukan, Tipo-Tipo, and Al-Barka. (SunStar Zamboanga)