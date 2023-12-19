2 Basilan warring families ink peace pact

TWO warring families have signed peace accord ending their long-standing dispute in time for a conflict-free Christmas season, the 101st Infantry Brigade said Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The successful signing of the peace agreement between the warring families of Ben Salain and Abdulajid Abubajar was facilitated by the municipal government of Tuburan, Basilan in collaboration with the 101st Infantry Brigade and the 18th Infantry Battalion (IB).

The signing of an amicable settlement was held at municipal mini gymnasium in Tablas village, Tuburan on Monday, December 18.

In his message, Colonel Frederick Sales, 101st Infantry Brigade deputy commander, lauded all the concerned parties for finally embracing peace and reconciliation.

Sales also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the collaborative efforts of Tuburan municipal government and the 18IB for another milestone in fostering peace and prosperity in Basilan.

“Understanding and forgiveness are the best ways towards peace and reconciliation. Your actions decide what future awaits your families and loved ones,” Sales said the disputing parties.

“Let us learn to understand, forgive, and forget the past and prepare for a brighter future for our families and loved ones. Violence is never a solution to any problem, indeed; the power of dialogue reconciles us towards peace and development,” Sales said.

On December 16, the 101st Infantry Brigade brokered peace settlements on feuding families of Ungkaya Pukan and Al-Barka municipalities.