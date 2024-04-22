2 BIFFs surrender amid military offensive

TWO members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters have surrendered amidst a continuous military offensive against them in Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Monday, April 22, 2024.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the two BIFF members surrendered on Friday, April 19, to the soldiers conducting relentless military operations against them in the boundary of Datu Saudi Ampatuan and Datu Salibo towns in the province of Maguindanao del Sur.

Gonzales did not identify the two BIFF surrenderers except in saying they belong to the BIFF-Bungos Faction.

The two handed over one caliber 30 M1 Garand rifle with 16 rounds of ammunition and one Ultimax rifle.

Gonzales has commended the troops of the 6th Mechanized Infantry Battalion for the successful surrender of the two violent extremists.

“We warmly welcome the surrendered personalities who have decided to turn their backs from violence and have chosen to live in peace,” Gonzales said.

“Rest assured that they will be given the opportunity to avail of the government peace initiatives which will aid in their reintegration into mainstream society,” he added.

He noted the remaining BIFF members have decided to abandon their group and surrender with the help of the military forces as they have seen through the false ideologies propagated by their former leaders. (SunStar Zamboanga)