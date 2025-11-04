2 BIR security guards killed in gun attack in Zamboanga Sibugay

TWO security guards detailed at the office of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, were found dead early Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the police said.

Police Major Pocholo Rolando Guerrero, acting police chief of Ipil, identified the slain security guards as Jamie Dante, 52, and Arkhads Muharral, 41, residents of Naga and Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay, respectively.

Guerrero said they were found dead at the receiving area of the office by the utility worker, who reported for work around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Dante sustained five gunshot wounds in the body while Muharral suffered four, including one headshot.

Guerrero said they have yet to wait for the audit results of the employees to determine whether there are missing documents as they noticed some of the drawers and cabinets have been opened.

He said they have also yet to ascertain whether the security guards were armed at the time of the incident since "we have not seen any firearms."

Empty shells of .9 millimeter pistol were recovered at the crime scene.

Guerrero said investigation continues to establish the identities of the suspects and the motive of the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)