2 bodies retrieved from sunken M/V Trisha Kerstin 3

THE technical divers of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have recovered two bodies from the sunken M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 as they were able to enter the vessel early Wednesday, February 4, 2026, the PCG said.

This was confirmed by Commodore Rejard Marfe, commander of the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM), saying the technical drivers were able to enter the vessel "this morning, resulting in the recovery of two bodies."

"The two bodies, both male, have now been transferred to BRP Tubbataha and will be transported to Zamboanga City," Marfe said in a statement.

M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 sank on January 26, 2026, around 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan province.

The vessel was sailing to Jolo, Sulu coming from Zamboanga City at the time of the maritime incident. It is owned by a local company, the Aleson Shipping Lines.

Hadji Muhtamad Mayor Arsina Nanoh wrote in her social media page that the two bodies were allegedly hanging from the railings when recovered from inside the ill-fated vessel.

The Basilan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office said the two cadavers were recovered around 10:33 a.m. Wednesday, February 4.

The PCG confirmed the possible location of the sunken M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 during the dive operations Tuesday, February 3, off Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad.

Commander Cheska Jamorol, PCG Technical Diving Group Supervisor, said the vessel is lying in an east-to-west orientation relative to Baluk-Baluk Island.

The Basilan PDRRMO said the death toll in the sinking of M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 has increased to 45 with the recovery of the two cadavers on Wednesday, February 4.

The PDRRMO said the two cadavers will undergo identification procedures as both are still unidentified. (SunStar Zamboanga)