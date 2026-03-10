2 businessmen arrested, P20.7-M shabu seized in Lanao del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested two businessmen tagged as high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized around P20.7 million worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Sur, the police said Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

The police identified the arrested businessmen through their aliases as Ben, 55, of General Trias, Cavite, and Abag, 46, a resident of Talitay, Maguindanao del Norte.

The police said the two were arrested in a buy-bust around 7:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, in Maladig village, Picong, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from the suspects were 3,054 grams of shabu with an estimated worth of P20,767,200.

Also recovered during the operation were buy-bust money, mobile phones, identification cards, and a sports utility vehicle used by the suspects in the illegal drug trade.

The police said the anti-drug operation was launched after weeks of intelligence monitoring on the illicit activity of the two businessmen.

The arrested suspects and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to Picong Municipal Police Station for documentation and filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, commended the operating units and reaffirmed PRO-BAR s commitment against illegal drugs.

De Guzman said the successful anti-drug operation reflects PRO-BAR s unwavering resolve to dismantle drug networks and protect communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs. (SunStar Zamboanga)