2 carpenters wounded in Basilan gun attack

TWO carpenters survived, although wounded, a gun attack in Basilan province, the police reported Monday, November 27, 2023.

The Isabela City police station identified the victims as Jobert Arabejo Nono, 46, and Roselier None Opanes, 45, both residents of Begang villge, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

The Isabela City police said the incident happened around 7:10 p.m. Sunday, November 26, in Binuangan village, Isabela City.

Investigation showed the victims were aboard a motorcycle coming from a cockpit on the way home in Begang village when one of two men aboard another motorcycle shot them.

Both victims were hit in the head and were admitted to the Basilan General Hospital for treatment.

The police recovered four empty shells of caliber .45 pistol at the crime scene.

The Isabela City police continue the investigation to determine the motive of the incident and to establish the identities of the suspects. (SunStar Zamboanga)