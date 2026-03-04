2 Chinese nationals nabbed for illegal gold processing

LAWMEN arrested two Chinese nationals Tuesday, March 3, for involvement in an unauthorized gold processing operation in Sibutad, Zamboanga del Norte, the military said Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

The Army’s 1st Infantry Division (1ID) identified the suspects as Tao Zhang, 59, and Chenggong Zhang, 41.

The 1ID said the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and Sibutad Municipal Police Station conducted the joint operation with support from Joint Task Force (JTF)-Zampelan, the 102nd Infantry Brigade, and the 97th Infantry Battalion.

The 1ID said the two were arrested for violations of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, specifically overstaying and engaging in gainful business without a permit.

Government authorities said foreigners engaging in business in the Philippines must comply with regulatory requirements.

The 1ID said the suspects operated a gold ball milling facility to process mineral ore without proper permits. Authorities said unregulated mineral processing poses environmental and economic risks.

Security officials said the presence of the suspects came to their attention through monitoring by the 1ID and JTF-Zampelan. Residents near the plant previously raised concerns regarding the facility and rental disputes with the property owner.

The 1ID said the operation forms part of government efforts to protect natural resources from illegal exploitation.

The suspects are in the custody of the BI for legal proceedings. (SunStar Zamboanga)