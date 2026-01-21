2 Chinese nationals nabbed for violation of immigration laws

JOINT operatives of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and 1st Infantry Division (1ID) arrested two Chinese nationals in separate operations in Zamboanga Peninsula for violations of Philippine immigration laws, the military said Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

The 1ID said one of the two Chinese nationals was arrested in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur and the other in Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay. Both were arrested Tuesday, January 20, by joint BI and 102nd Infantry Brigade operatives.

Arrested in Aurora was Lieben Chen, alias known as Peter Chen, who was admitted under a 9G pre-arranged employment visa but is engaged in business activities beyond the scope of his authorized employment, in violation of applicable immigration regulations.

Jianhong Liu, also known as Kent Sy, was arrested in Buug, after verification indicated that he was operating and managing a business while holding only a temporary visitor's (tourist) visa, an activity inconsistent with the conditions of his authorized stay.

The 1ID said that both operations were conducted pursuant to duly issued BI mission orders.

"They are currently under BI custody pending appropriate administrative proceedings, with full observance of due process and existing laws," the 1ID said in its report.

The 1ID said that based on initial findings, the apprehended Chinese nationals are being processed for alleged violations of Section 37(a)(7) (misrepresentation) and Section 45(f) (fraud) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, as amended.

Meanwhile, the 1ID said the BI has likewise identified Lieyong Chen and Weng Yashen, also known as "Serena Adrid Weng," both Chinese nationals, as persons of interest in relation to separate immigration and documentary irregularities.

Initial verification is ongoing regarding their alleged irregular acquisition of Philippine Birth Certificate and Philippine Passport purportedly connected to travel, property and business transactions, which matters remain subject to further validation and appropriate administrative action.

The 1ID, without revealing the specific place, said that Lieyong and Weng were not arrested as they were not present at the premises during the operation.

Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., 1ID commander, expressed full support for the ongoing investigations and affirmed the division's confidence that outcomes will be determined strictly on the basis of facts, evidence, and the rule of law.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines, through the 1ID, remains steadfast in supporting lawful processes that protect our national security and the integrity of our laws," Baroquillo said in a statement.

"We respect the authority of our civilian counterparts and trust that this matter will be resolved based on facts, evidence, and due process," he added.

He said these enforcement actions underscore the BI's mandate to regulate the entry, stay, and activities of foreign nationals in the Philippines, in alignment with the AFP's Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Operations and the whole-of-nation approach to safeguarding national security and upholding the rule of law. (SunStar Zamboanga)