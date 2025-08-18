2 Chinese with expired Philippine visas arrested in Tawi-Tawi

LAWMEN have arrested two Chinese nationals with expired Philippine visas during a law enforcement operation in an island town in Tawi-Tawi, the police reported Monday, August 18, 2025.

The Philippine National Police-Maritime Group (PNP-MG) said the two Chinese, whose identities were withheld, were arrested at a checkpoint on Friday, August 15, at the Port of Mapun, Tawi-Tawi.

Mapun, which consists of 15 villages, is an island municipality in the Sulu Sea on the southwestern edge of the Philippines, located close to Malaysia.

“During the inspection, it was determined that the visas of the two foreigners had expired since December 11, 2022,” the PNP-MG said in a statement.

“Both were informed they violated the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 for overstaying in the country. Their derogatory record was also confirmed in the Bureau of Immigration central system,” it added.

The two are temporarily under the care and security of the 1st Special Operations Unit (SOU)-Mapun Special Boat Crew (SBC), while arrangements are being made for their transfer to the Bureau of Immigration in Zamboanga City.

The operation was led by the 1st SOU of the PNP-MG and the Mapun SBC, in collaboration with the Mapun Municipal Police Station, Philippine Coast Guard, Marine Battalion Landing Team-4, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and other police units in Tawi-Tawi.

Authorities said the operation underscores the PNP-MG’s strict vigilance at the country’s maritime borders against illegal aliens. (SunStar Zamboanga)