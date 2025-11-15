2 construction workers yield 'shabu,' firearm in anti-drug stings

LAWMEN have arrested two construction workers and seized some P462,400 worth of illegal drugs and a firearm in anti-drug operations in Zamboanga City and Iligan City, an official said Saturday, November 15, 2025.

Bryan Babang, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested suspects as alias Norben, 34, and alias John, 33.

Babang said Norben was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 6:44 p.m. Friday, November 14, in Tugbungan village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from Norben were some 18 grams of shabu worth P122,400, buy-bust money, a caliber .38 revolver with ammunition, and a sling bag.

Babang said Norben will be charged for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Comprehensive Firearm and Ammunition Regulation Act.

He said John yielded P340,000 worth of illegal drugs when arrested in a buy-bust operation around 3:30 p.m. Friday, November 14, in Hinplanon village, Iligan City.

Two cohorts of John, identified as alias Tapa and alias Oraq, managed to escape during the anti-drug operation. A pursuit operation was launched to arrest them.

Seized from John were some 50 grams of shabu worth P340,000, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

Babang said charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against John, who is detained. (SunStar Zamboanga)