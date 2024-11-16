2 cops killed, 4 wounded in anti-drug operation

TWO policemen were killed while four others were wounded in a shootout against members of an alleged drug syndicate that erupted in the midst of an anti-drug operation in Maguindanao del Norte, the police said Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Romeo Macapaz, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, identified the slain policemen as Police Corporal Kirt Sipin and Patrolwoman Roselyn Bulias.

Macapaz said two of the four wounded are also policemen and the other two are members of the drug syndicate who were wounded and captured by the joint police and military operatives. They are hospitalized.

Macapaz said the shootout happened around 11:40 a.m. Friday, November 15, in Simuay village, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Macapaz said the shootout ensued as the suspects tried to escape after they sensed they were transacting illegal drugs with law enforcers.

Two of the suspects managed to escape and are subject of manhunt operation.

Macapaz said the joint police and military team seized a kilogram of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million, a caliber .45 pistol with nine rounds of ammunition, 10 bundles of photocopied P1,000 boodle money and one genuine P1,000 marked money.

He said the anti-drug operation targeted a drug syndicate operating in the area involved in the distribution of illegal drugs in Maguindanao del Norte and nearby areas.

He said the anti-drug operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal drug trade in the region. (SunStar Zamboanga)