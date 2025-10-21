2 crocs escaped, recaptured separately in Zamboanga del Sur

ENVIRONMENT personnel successfully recaptured in separate occasions the two crocodiles that escaped from a privately managed facility in Zamboanga del Sur, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the two crocodiles, a male and a female, "have exited the enclosure and went missing" in Poblacion village, Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur.

"Its missing status was confirmed on Saturday, October 18," the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

The two crocodiles are kept in a privately managed facility, under a Wildlife Loan Agreement signed on May 7, 2025 by and between the DENR and Junevell Lamiing.

Personnel of the DENR-Zamboanga were deployed and successfully retrieved the male crocodile just after its missing status was confirmed on Saturday, October 18.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the female crocodile was successfully recovered and rescued Tuesday, October 21.

"We are pleased to inform the public that the missing female Philippine Crocodile has been successfully recovered and rescued by DENR-Peninsula personnel and partners earlier today at 3:45 p.m.," the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement Tuesday, October 21.

The crocodile will be returned to the privately managed facility, as the area has now been verified to be safe and secure for its stay, according to the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula.

The agency encouraged everyone to remain vigilant and to report any wildlife sightings or incidents to the nearest DENR office. (SunStar Zamboanga)